Wave Race 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

The N64 has had a lot of its AAA-level games get released on the Switch Online’s Expansion Pack, but it’s had one big one missing. Wave Race 64 seemed like a no-brainer as a classic early hit on the console and something that really hasn’t been topped in some ways even by its GameCube sequel. This is one of the N64’s finest games period and easily its best aquatic racer – topping Hydro Thunder on the console fairly easily and delivering more fun than something like the iffy home port of Cruis’n USA. There aren’t a ton of likely N64 games left to hit the device unless we start seeing more imports due to things like licensing making it impossible to release the classic Aki engine WCW/WWF games and GoldenEye seemingly being stuck in limbo.