WBSC eBaseball Power Pros Launches on Switch With Rock-Bottom Price

It isn’t uncommon for games to eventually be sold for around $1 on the eShop, but it is quite unusual for a game to launch at that price. Today, Konami released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros on the eShop for a mere 99 cents. The newest entry in the long-running Power Pros. baseball series being sold for such a low price should at least get it in the hands of players who haven’t tried it out before – and it’s a fantastic arcade-style game as well. Action is pretty fast-moving and it’s a very casual-friendly experience. It’s bold to release it like this, but it’s an interesting tactic to try out from time to time and see how well it does. If nothing else, it should be in the best sellers area for a while and that will increase its visibility on the eShop.