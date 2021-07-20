WD_BLACK and EA Reveal Battlefield 2042 Storage Bundle

Today, WD_BLACK and EA have revealed their plans for their partnership involving Battlefield 2042. The SN750 SE NVMe SSD will be a Battlefield 2042 themed storage chip that can be pre-ordered today on the Western Digital Store and through select retailers. The SSD will be available in 1-2 weeks and will include a code for Battlefield 2042 which will launch on October. Players will be entitled to the pre-order benefits of the game as well.

“The WD_BLACK brand’s reputation as a leader in gaming storage solutions along with its commitment to providing players the best gaming experience through its high-quality line of performance SSDs led us to team up with Western Digital as the official Gaming Storage Partner for Battlefield 2042,” said Kabir Kumar, Sr. Brand Director at EA.

There are two options available with the WD_BLACK Battlefield 2042 Bundle. The first includes the game and a 500 GB SSD that retails for $114.99. The second is a 1 TB SSD that includes the game and that retails for $149.99. The SN750 has read speeds up to 3,600MB/s to offer a boost to loading times and performance.

Check out the trailer below: