WD_BLACK Introduces new NVMe SSD with SN770

Western Digital and its WD_BLACK gaming grand that brings a variety of storage solutions for gamers has announced a new NVMe SSD. While already having the SN750 and the fast SN850 for gamers, the SN770 will sit between these two in terms of performance. The SN770 will utilize the PCI-E 4.0 architecture as it will gain a 40% increase in performance and a 20% increase in power efficiency. The 1 TB and 2 TB models will see read speeds up to 5,150 as the SN770 is purposely built for PC gaming. The 20% increase in power efficiency is due to the advanced thermals that WD_BLACK has added to the SSD. These NVMe SSD’s are available now in 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB and range from $59 to $269 for the 2 TB.