We Are OFK Release Date Trailer Unveiled

We Are OFK offers up a weekly episodic narrative gaming experience that is both a coming of age story for a band – but also the people within itWith relationships, brutal commutes, practice, and a socail life alongside an LA setting to offer up some spice, there is a lot to take in. Itsumi Saito wants to get into music and We Are OFK will tell her story alongside five episode of the interactive show that also features interactive music videos. The game features fully-voiced dialogue and aims to bring a bit of LA to everyone with its setting.. We Are OFK can be pre-ordered now on the eShop for $17.99.