We Love Katamari: Re:Rolled Plus Royal Reverie Coming to Switch

The Katamari Damacy series is a ton of fun and it’s a series I personally have had fun revisiting in our Graveyard feature. Today Nintendo announced that the second entry in the series, We Love Katamari, would be returning to modern hardware. The Switch version will feature revamped graphics alongside new content.

The first noted inclusion was that of a selfie camera for the Prince of All Cosmos, while the Royal Reverie content features five challenges starring the King of All Cosmos, who has never been playable before in the series.

We Love Katamari hits the Switch on June 2.