Weird West Celebrates 400,000 Player Milestone with ‘The Plague’ Community Event

It hasn’t quite been two weeks since the release of Weird West yet, but its strange frontiers are have already seen more than 400,000 pass through them. To mark this milestone, the game’s first community event: “The Plague” is now available for all frontiersmen to take a crack at. Have a look at the odd goings-on below.

In “The Plague” players will encounter what can only be described as zombies and will likely need to dispatch them in standard zombie fashion. It might not end there though, as even after the undead are dealt with, a strange sickness tends to take hold of the locals. This is Weird West after all; a plain old zombie apocalypse isn’t so much as a second glance in these parts.