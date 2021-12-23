Weird West Pushed to March 31

It’s been a couple of years since WolfEye Studios announced Weird West, and now it looks like fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer before they can mosey on into it themselves. The studio’s fantastical take on the Old West was originally slated for release near the end of this year, but it seems that the team wants to polish up the experience a bit more before letting it loose. The game’s creative director, Raphaël Colantonio, explains their reasoning in the short video below.

While delays are unfortunate, it’s usually for the best. This way, Weird West will hopefully be able to fully deliver on the choice-driven stories and crazy gameplay seen in the game’s other trailers.

At launch, Weird West will be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.