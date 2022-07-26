Welcome to Ambrose Island, Hitman 3’s First Free Location

Back in January, IO Interactive teased a new map for Hitman 3 that went by the codename Rocky and would be the first post-launch map since the game was released in early 2021.

The Danish developer shared some additional details about the new location in May, including its name, Ambrose Island, and a July release window. Now, Ambrose Island has arrived as part of a free update, meaning all Hitman 3 owners can check out this sketchy home to thieves and pirates that are in the midst of planning a “daring heist”. The opening cinematic below fleshes out what players can expect from this new location, as Agent 47 takes on a fresh challenge prior to the events of Hitman 3’s story.

For more on Hitman 3, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.