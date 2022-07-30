What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds Receive Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades

This week’s Annapurna Interactive showcase had some exciting announcements for upcoming titles, including first looks at co-op adventure Flock and the next game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi.

There were also some updates on games that already launched through the help of Annapurna, including the reveal of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for two of their acclaimed releases, What Remains of Edith Finch and Outer Wilds. Both upgrades will be made available to current owners at no additional cost, with 60 FPS support for both titles and 4K support for What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The free upgrade for What Remains of Edith Finch is available right now, while the enhanced versions of Outer Wilds will land on September 15, with a Switch version of the sci-fi adventure still in the works as well.

For more on the above games, which are also available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review of What Remains of Edith Finch.