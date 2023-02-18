Wholesome Cooking Game Magical Delicacy Announced

Well, this seems to have been a pretty big weekend for indie fantasy cooking hybrid games. First we see the announcement of a Summer release for Cuisineer, and then Whitethorn Games and developer Steven Kaule reveal their cozy little cooking adventure, Magical Delicacy. Announced as part of Whitethorn’s Winter Showcase, you can check out the game’s announcement trailer below, which shows off a rather wholesome and impressive-looking tale.

The game sees you playing as Flora, a young woman who arrives in a quaint little cliffside harbor town in order to work on their goal of becoming a proper witch. As the name implies, the journey to that goal involves whipping up various magical delicacies and delivering them to customers around town, engaging in a little metroidvania-lite platforming as you explore the area and interact with its various residents, learning an assortment of secrets and insights into magic along the way. Magical Delicacy won’t be out until 2024 when it arrives on PC and Xbox platforms (set to be available via Game Pass on day one as well), but it should hopefully provide a nice experience that’s worth the wait.