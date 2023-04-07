Wild Hearts’ April Update Brings New Upgrades, Weapon, Kemono to Minato

Wild Hearts’ promised April Update is here and it’s brought a good mix of new content. As should be no surprise, the most exciting addition here is the new cherry blossom kemono: the Murakumo. This beautiful yet savage beast will challenge many a hunter with its strong winds and ability to stay off the ground. Players are getting a new weapon to combat it, though: the spinning-top Karakuri. Using it will allow hunter to cancel out though winds and get some hits in on the monster.

This doesn’t mean that other weapons won’t still be viable, though, as this update also introduces a new Limit Break system. Now, hunters will be able to use Core Orbs gathered during their hunts to further improve their weapons and armor. There’s also a free trial of the game available for both PlayStation and Xbox until April 13. Those who try it out will get up to ten hours to see what’s up and will be able to go all the way to Minato if they want.

Wild Hearts is available now for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Make sure to check out our full review for all the details before setting out on that first hunt.