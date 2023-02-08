Wild Hearts’ Ferocious Kemono Showcased in New Cinematic Trailer

Next week sees the release of Wild Hearts, when we’ll see if Dynasty Warriors developers Omega Force can successfully tackle the fantasy hunting subgenre and put a unique spin on it. But such a game naturally needs some rather imposing monsters to battle, and Omega Force looks to deliver them in the form of the Kemono, huge nature-infused beasts that only further emphasize how deadly nature can be in this version of medieval Japan. And if you want a good look at some of the Kemono, then there’s a new cinematic trailer focusing on them, which you can naturally check out below.

Be it giant birds, boars, ape-like beings, or any other kind of beat, these building-sized behemoths will need you to utilize skill and cunning in order to take them down. Luckily, you also have access to ancient Karakuri mechanisms that provide you with a variety of nifty weapons, tools, and means of traversal to help out. As the framing device for the trailer shows, this tech may be from ages ago, but when a mountain-sized bear attacks, you’ll find that it should hopefully come in handy. Wild Hearts arrives for PC, XSX, and PS5 on February 17, when we’ll see just how difficult it might be to tame a world such as this.