Wildcat Gun Machine Hacks Up a Release Date Trailer

The gods tend to have it easy, hanging out in whatever celestial pantheon they call home far away from the humans they keep just scared enough to maintain in a state of perpetual worship. Elder gods, on the other hand, rose up long before people existed and don’t have that kind of semi-symbiotic relationship. As far as the elder gods are concerned humanity is meat to feast on and terrorize, which is great for them when the power balance is completely tilted in their favor but maybe not so smart when people’s inventiveness and brutality combine to create weapons that can tear through the most horrifying nightmare abominations. The problem for the elder gods isn’t so much that they’re mankind’s worst nightmares but rather mankind’s worst nightmares made flesh, and that means with a sufficiently powerful weapon they can be shot, exploded, incinerated, and left in a goopy pile of bits that are no less disgusting than before but far less menacing.

Wildcat Gun Machine is an action bullet-hell dungeon crawler with big ugly monsters and an arsenal to trim them down to size with. Unlike most games of this type it’s not randomized, and the variety comes from how you choose to gear up for the fight. Forty different weapons will eventually be available as you earn them, as will perks and special skills to let you take on the horde in your own way. It’s a bright, colorful death maze of cartoon horrors and pink bullets, getting more intense for the giant ugly bosses and mini-bosses that have yet to understand how precarious their hold at the top of the food chain is.

After a couple of good demos during the Steam Next Fests over the last few years, Wildcat Gun Machine finally has a release date and a trailer to go with it. There’s only six weeks to go for the May 4 release, at which point it’s time to fire up some weapons and give the elder gods something to be scared of.