Wildfrost’s Eternal Winter Begins Later This Spring

Oddly enough for a game centred trying to fight back against an eternal winter, Deadpan Games’ roguelike card game Wildfrost was first announced last spring, and is now set to finally come out this spring. In fairness, it arrives mid-April, in under two weeks, which isn’t that far into spring, and it some places there’s still some snow on the ground, so…look, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to play around with the headline, what can we say. The important thing is that Wildfrost is coming out soon, announced via the trailer below that also shows off a decent chunk of gameplay.

Setting out on a trek to the Sun Temple in order to finally rid the land of the Wildfrost, the game sees you testing your deckbuilding skills along the way as you choose your leader, unlock more allies in card form along the way, master a counter system in order to defeat enemies, discover lost treasure and charms, and more. With daily challenges and runs as well, Wildfrost should hopefully provide a cool blast for roguelike fans when it comes out for PC and Switch on April 12.