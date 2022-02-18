Will You Snail? Crawls onto PC, Consoles on March 9

In real life, snails are slow, ponderous creatures that most would never associate with speed or ingenuity. In Will You Snail? though, it seems anything is possible for a virtual gastropod. In this puzzle-platformer, players must use their digital snail to outwit “Squid:” an evil AI dead set on booting the intruder out its realm. “Squid” isn’t entirely fake either, as it’s also the main opponent of the player themselves. Have a quick look at its abilities in the trailer below.

In Will You Snail? players must navigate each level while the “Squid” AI constantly attempts to predict their movements. If it’s successful, then one must endure a restart coupled with some smug remarks from the AI. If the trailer is truly an indication of what “Squid” is capable of, then players will have a real time of it trying to keep ahead of the machine.

There are difficulty settings of course, so one doesn’t have to take on the AI at full strength if they don’t want to. Still, beating it as its best would likely provide the most satisfaction. In addition to this core mechanic, Will You Snail? boasts multiple gameplay styles, including: platforming, basketball and tower defense among others.

Again, Will You Snail? launches on March 9 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.