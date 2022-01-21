Windjammers 2 Brings Power Disc Thrills to All Platforms Today

Since the arcade-era has been long-dead for at least twenty years now, the idea of any old arcade game getting a proper sequel seems kind of crazy. Yet, one just released today for all major platforms in the form of Windjammers 2. It looks like Dotemu has worked quite hard to ensure that the sequel not only builds on what made the original great but even surpasses it in some areas. At the very least, the 90’s radicalness has been dialed up to a very appropriate eleven.

Windjammers 2 is bringing a lot of “new” to the professional Power Disc experience. A new Arcade mode challenges players to conquer a tournament against NPCs and clear some optional challenges. The roster has gained several new pros and they get to throwdown in new courts. The move set has been also expanded with new specials and techniques, giving players many more options as they shoot for the goal. Player can even just chill on the beach and play fetch with Hot Dog. It’s the (fantasy) beach sport of the 90’s made better, and it’s finally here.

Windjammers 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.