Windows Drivers Now Available for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck launched just a few weeks ago with its fair share of hits and misses as far as software is concerned. While Steam OS and Proton continue to be worked on, some gamers wanted to install Windows on the device. This of course would enable the same Steam environment and broad compatibility that many hoped would be the case via Steam OS.

Now that Windows drivers are available for the Steam Deck it is possible to switch its operating system to Windows 10. Windows 11 is not currently supported on the device. Note that despite this there are still some features missing – notably audio drivers. As a result, using the system’s speakers or audio jack won’t do anything in Windows 10 (but Bluetooth or USB-C headphones will work).

Also note that currently it’s not possible to dual-boot between Steam OS and Windows 10. Valve promises this functionality is also coming but haven’t provided a date yet.