Witchfire Showcases Gun Magic in New Gameplay Trailer

After five-plus years since its announcement, The Astronauts’ new FPS game Witchfire is finally set to be released this year…in Early Access, at least. But there are still plenty of reasons to be hyped for it when it comes out, and with its latest trailer, creative director Adrian Chmielarz showcases some of its weapons gameplay. Given that the premise of the game sees you playing as a witch hunter known as a preyer, it naturally makes sense that there would be firepower needed to take out high-powered enemies, which is seen here with a little gun called Hunger and the ability to apply a little gun magic.

Appropriate enough for a weapon with such a name, the Hunger feeds off of critical hits. When enhanced with forbidden magic, it deals more damage after reloading with each critical hit before it. On its second level of attunement, the bullets get a further boost based on the number of critical hits. And on the final level, the boosted bullets now deal freezing magic. Of course, such a weapon like this is made more for those who deal in more precise aiming, but you can expect even more weaponry with similar boosts when Witchfire arrives later this year for PC via the Epic Games Store.