Wizorb Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Switch Release

Wizorb is one of the better brick-breakers to have been made in modern times, and really one of the better entries in that genre ever. It combines an 8-bit look with a more modern gameplay feel with smooth controls and a bit of bullet hell. Its boss battles test your mettle while stores allow you to upgrade your gear and have a better chance at survival. After a decade on PC, it hits the Switch on October 6 for $4.99. Tribute Games is also doing a massive sale on most of their library (basically everything but TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge) on Steam as well. You can grab Wizorb there for $1.49 if you’re so inclined.