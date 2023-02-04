Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Coming at the End of February

If there’s one action game that has absolutely captured the minds of players everywhere, it might just be Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The gameplay and footage shown drew tons of eyes through various events and everyone has been eager to get their hands on it. Fortunately that’s coming sooner rather than later as a demo is planned to release at the end of February for everyone to give it a try. In addition to this to this save data from the demo will transfer to the full title in order to obtain an extra DLC item as a bonus! A great incentive to give it a whirl even for who those who are already on board to get it.

The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo is launching on February 24. Check out the official announcement below: