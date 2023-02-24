Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Final Demo Now Available

Gearing up for next week’s launch, the final demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available. This new demo features two early stages: Chapter 1: Village of Calamity and Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes, showcasing the challenging battles that await in this dark fantasy take on the Three Kingdoms. Additionally, online multiplayer will be available in the demo and those who transfer their save data to the retail release will receive the Crouching Dragon Helmet upon launch. This demo is available from February 24 through March 26 across all platforms Wo Long will release: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who purchase the physical or digital version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by March 16 will receive the special Baihu Armor and those who pre-order the game digitally will receive both the Baihu Armor and the pre-order bonus Zhuque Armor. A limited edition SteelBook version will be available that will also include an exclusive collectible case and DLC items Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on March 3.