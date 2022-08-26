Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Trailer Showcases How Different it is From Nioh

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja today dropped the first gameplay trailer for their up coming action game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

While Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty share the same developer, publisher, and genre, both titles will be remarkably different from one another. Today’s gameplay trailer fully confirms that, showcasing a more acrobatic system than what can be found in Nioh. Of course, it’s still just as brutal with players going up against disturbing creatures.

The duo also announced that Tokyo Game Show 2022 attendees will be the first in the world to try out the game. Beginning September 15, attendees can get hands-on with the game at the Koei Tecmo booth.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dark fantasy take on the Three Kingdoms period in Chinese history. You play as a militia soldier fighting for survival during the Later Han Dynasty against a horde of demons.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches early 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’ll launch day one on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.