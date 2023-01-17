Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Story Trailer Introduces a Darker Version of the Three Kingdoms

With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja will leaving Japan behind and taking players to Later Han Dynasty period China. This likely won’t be the usual Three Kingdoms story though. In this version of events, something terribly foul is afoot.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players will join the conflict as a nameless soldier who finds themselves right in the heart of events. As they fight their way through demons and confront warlords like Cao Cao and Liu Bei, they’ll dive further and further into the grand conspiracy behind it all. With both this and Team Ninja’s signature gameplay style at hand, it’s hard to imagine fans having a bad time in this game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on March 3 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.