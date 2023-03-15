Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Wreaks Havoc on Console

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem launched for PC back in 2020. This isometric action RPG received middling reviews on its launch largely to due to terrible bug infestations but since then developers have been working on patching things. After three years of PC exclusivity, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is available today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This console version is the complete final version and includes Endgame, the new final fourth act that brings the story to its conclusion.