Wolfpack Update Now Available in Mayhem Brawler

Mayhem Brawler is a fantastic side-scrolling brawler and it’s received several free updates already. Today, the newest update adds a lot of content to the core game to expand the experience as a whole. A new character called She-Wolf is added to the mix and blends speed with power after you accept her help. Alongside the addition of a fourth playable character, a new 4-play mode is available alongside it to play as all four at one time.

A level select has been added to let players enjoy previously-beaten content and the arcade mode takes out the cutscenes to speed the pace up. The core gameplay has been improved with throwable objects also damaging downed foes as well. The timing of this update is wild as we just wrote about another brawler joining the fray with the revival of the genre in Final Vendetta and cited this game alongside it. Mayhem Brawler definitely takes some visual cues from Streets of Rage 4, but its comic-style cinematics and human/animal transformations help it stand out from the rest. It’s a fantastic entry in the genre overall available for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.