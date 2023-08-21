World of Chel Deep Dive Trailer Released for NHL 24

NHL 24 will be launching on October 6 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One and details have emerged about the technical aspect for the game already. Today, EA Sports has released the first Deep Dive trailer for World of Chel. If you are unaware about the World of Chel, this is the game that surrounds a created avatar as players work to get the avatar to the best of their ability. The development team is touting this year’s World of Chel as the most dynamic version of the mode to date. Customization and personalization play a key element in this mode as well, and working as a team is extremely important especially in the EASHL.

World of Chel will join Hockey Ultimate Team as being cross-play for NHL 24 as the goal is to minimize wait times and maximize the player pool. AI will be filled-in for available slots if peers aren’t available. The team has also streamlined the process for EASHL this year by adding a playoff series that follows the traditional NHL playoff seven game series and has promised a proper championship celebration at the end. There is now a casual 3v3 mode that goes for one period versus the longer options in the past.

Creating and editing players will have a faster process, as well. With a simple button press, customization options will be updated instantly and the option for multiple presets will be available in the game. The hockey bags that offered rewards has been removed and instead replaced with a battle pass for a better idea of rewards and upcoming unlocks. There will be both a free and premium tier for the battle pass with custom players classes and much more available in the premium tier.

The World of Chel store will offer individual items that can be purchased for in-game currency. These are all cosmetics and will actually carry over to NHL 25, which I guess is now officially confirmed. EASHL and World of Chel continue to be a big focus for the development team as the individual-focused game mode has grown in success over the years. The EASHL started back in NHL 09 and it is the mode most played online mode in the series. The reveal trailer is listed below and will showcase some of what to expect in the World of Chel for NHL 24. The game will launch about a week prior to the start of the NHL season.