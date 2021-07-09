World Premiere of Greflet’s Song From King’s Bounty II

Greflet’s Song, the first original musical composition from the upcoming tactical RPG King’s Bounty II, has made its worldwide debut today. This song, written by Raney Shockne and performed by Russian musician and YouTube star Alina Gingertale will give players a taste of what they can expect from the sounds of Nostria. Among other things, Shockne has written bard songs for Dragon Age: Inquisition along with additional pieces for Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Battlefront II, Tron Run/r, and The Sims franchise. Gingertale has amassed a large following on YouTube with her covers of video game music. King’s Bounty II will release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 24.