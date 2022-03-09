Worlds Collide in Latest Forspoken Trailer

Luminous Productions and Square Enix today dropped a new trailer for their upcoming action-RPG, Forspoken.

Forspoken might have been delayed, but that didn’t stop developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix from showing us more about the game. During today’s State of Play, the duo released a new trailer showcasing Frey’s magical capabilities.

Forspoken takes place in the land of Athia, a strange and cruel land. You play as Frey as she works to master her magical abilities to survive the fearsome and twisted creatures that lurk in the Break.

Forspoken launches October 11 on PS5 and PC.