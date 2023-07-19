WWE 2K23 Revel With Wyatt DLC Pack Now Available

WWE 2K23’s fourth set of DLC is now available and includes a mix of regular superstars and a unique wrestler/celebrity mix on its roster. Bray Wyatt returned to the company at last year’s Extreme Rules event after a viral “White Rabbit” campaign led to a massive groundswell in interest for not only Bray, but WWE as a whole. When combined with the Bloodline storyline gaining massive traction over the past year and the addition of global superstars like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, everything combined to make WWE the hottest it’s been in history in terms of money drawn.

Beyond that, the company’s ratings are so high for network TV thanks to SmackDown that they could be number one in all of regular TV for the show soon enough and WWE 2K23 as a game hit right after a Mania boom period that the company continued with a hot Backlash show in Puerto Rico that had one of the best crowds in history. Bray is joined by Uncle Howdy, who hasn’t worked a WWE match on TV alongside Tiny Lister as Zeus. The long-time character actor was well-known for being in films like the Friday series, but was also a pro wrestler in the WWF as Zeus and WCW as Z Gangsta facing Hogan in both companies. The former Sarah Logan, Valhalla, rejoins the fray as part of the Viking Raiders while The Schism’s leader Joe Gacy is now in the game and Blair Davenport is in her first game as well.

In the case of Gacy and Davenport, as Bea Priestley, you have two longtime well-respected wrestlers outside of WWE finally getting a chance to shine in a game and in the case of Davenport, having a lot of her act intact because Gacy’s whole Schism group is kinda not in this — so he feels like he’s lacking something. Zeus being in is good because he was limited in what he could do, but what he did had a real sense of menace on WWF TV for a while and he was protected better than most acts who were as limited as he was. It’s surprising that it took this long for him to be, but he should be a lot of fun to have matches with both for historical recreation purposes and just to do things like have Zeus face Okada, Ospreay, or something absurd like that.

You can get the DLC on its own on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC or as a part of the Deluxe Edition and Icon Editions of the game — or you can buy the season pass for all of the DLC content. The final DLC pack is coming on August 16 and a variety of MyFaction card packs will also be released to celebrate the DLC releases.