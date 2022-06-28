WWE 2K22 Clowning Around Pack Brings Hall of Famers, Legends to Roster

Since its launch in March, WWE 2K22 has seen a steady stream of new content and today’s Clowning Around DLC pack brings the second to last update of paid DLC to the game. WWE Hall of Famers The British Bulldog, Mr. T, and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey join the lineup alongside Doink the Clown, Doudrop, and Rick Boogs.

This is Doink’s first official video game appearance in many years and is based on Matt Bourne’s evil version of the character – complete with special interference with a second Doink coming in and hitting your opponent with a fake plaster arm. Boogs makes his first video game appearance ever as does Mr. T, who is in his WrestleMania I main event gear. It’s a shame Paul Orndorff wasn’t included because that would allow for the full WrestleMania I main event to be made in the game officially – but maybe that can happen next year.

It’s a pretty loaded pack of content and it brings a lot of new moves to the fray – including a fantastic diving punch that works great for Jerry Lawler alongside Doink and a revamped running powerslam for the Bulldog. You can get the pack on its own or as part of the season pass – which is the better value overall. There is no more planned DLC announced, but given how many characters were added in from the MyRise mode as free DLC, maybe we’ll see more released down the line. As it stands, the last set of DLC will be the Whole Dam Pack on July 19 with RVD as the headliner.