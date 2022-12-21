WWE 2K22 Gets Holiday Price Cut

2K has announced a price cut for the Holiday season for WWE 2K22. While it isn’t part of the NBA/PGA 2K23 bundle, it is discounted down by 67% for the Standard Edition on all platforms. The Standard Edition does include the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack and two WWE Supercards for the mobile game featuring Rey and Dominick Mysterio. The total price of the PS5 version is $23.09, and those with PlayStation Plus Premium can try out a two hour trial of the game. You can read our review of WWE 2K22 here.