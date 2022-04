2K continues to address community feedback for the recently released WWE 2K22. Both patch 1.07 and 1.08 launched this week back-to-back after 1.06 launched last week. The most recent patches are more or less hot fixes to online stability when it comes to custom portraits or custom image renders for created wrestlers. The later implemented roster support for nWo 4-life superstars, which were part of the highest tiered pre-order package. You can check out our review of WWE 2K22 here.