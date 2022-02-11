WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack Contents Revealed

WWE 2K22 is getting closer and closer to release and 2K has shown off a mix of legends and international stars before, and has now revealed the contents of the Undertaker Immortal Pack for those that pre-order. Players will be able to enjoy three distinct versions of the Undertaker from across his career. The earliest version is the masked Taker from 1995, while the Ministry Taker showcases one of his best overall presentations as an act. Finally, the Boneyard match incarnation will allow people to enjoy Taker in the ring as if he wore the gear he used in his final match ever against AJ Styles.

The cinematic Boneyard match was a movie-style shoot that allowed Taker to do a high-quality match without having to nail it in a single take in front of a live crowd. While cinematic matches had been done before with things like all of Lucha Underground’s shows and Matt Hardy’s Deletion matches in Impact Wrestling and WWE, the Boneyard match led to the match style being more in vogue than ever before. WWE 2K22 will be released on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles alongside PC on March 11.