WWE 2K22 Whole Dam Pack Now Available, Adds Logan Paul, RVD to Lineup

WWE 2K22’s final DLC pack is here and brings with it seven new playable roster members – including a WWE Hall of Famer. Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is back in the mix for the first time since WWE 2K14 when he was actually in the game while under a TNA Wrestling contract. Surprisingly, 2K had to create an all-new singlet for him – seemingly due to rights issues, despite him having dozens to work with.

Former boxer and current WWE star Logan Paul makes his gaming debut – with a Logan Paul card in place of his rare Pokemon card that he wears around his neck. New roster additions also include Machine Gun Kelly, who crafted the game’s soundtrack, Sarray, Xia Li, and LA Knight (now known as Max Dupri on SmackDown). It’s a pretty good mix of talent, especially with RVD being back in a game for the first time in a long time.