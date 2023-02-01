WWE 2K23 First Gameplay Trailer Released

WWE 2K23 was officially announced recently and with it came some exciting news – including the debut of War Games as a match stipulation in a video game. Today, 2K revealed the first gameplay video for the upcoming title – showcasing modern-day stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes alongside legends like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage alongside the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

We also got our first glimpse of the War Games itself and it looks to perform smoothly and uses the NXT War Games arena setting. The bulk of the gameplay shown was quick moves here and there, so it’s a bit early to get an idea on if the gameplay feel will be changed up from WWE 2K22. We’ll get a better idea of that as the release draws closer. The full game will be released on March 17 for all Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC via Steam, and deluxe edition owners can play it three days early on March 14.