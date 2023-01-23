WWE 2K23 John Cena Showcase Mode Revealed During Raw XXX

WWE Monday Night Raw turned 30 with its celebration on January 23 and 2K showed the first footage for WWE 2K23’s Showcase mode. Earlier in the day it was announced that John Cena will be the cover star and here they showed off some of John Cena’s biggest matches alongside new roster confirmations.

Thanks to this trailer, we know that we’ll be getting Kurt Angle in at least his summer 2002 persona for John Cena’s WWE debut on SmackDown and his match with Batista at Summerslam 2008 will also be a part of the Showcase mode. The Undertaker vs. Cena match from WrestleMania 34 is also present, with a new version of that arena shown off as well. At least one of Cena’s WrestleMania matches with The Rock will be featured too – as his WrestleMania XXVIII match is shown.

John Cena’s 20 year WWE career will be celebrated and it looks like they’re going with moments from across the different eras and not just sticking to WrestleMania events, which could come in handy when it comes to reminding players of matches that they may have forgotten about – like that Batista match in 2008. WWE 2K23 will be released on Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and on PC via Steam on March 17 with a variety of versions available.