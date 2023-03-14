WWE 2K23 Launch Trailer Released

WWE 2K23 aims to be the best entry in the series to date, and when it comes to sheer star power, it’s largely unrivaled. 2K has released a new trailer for its release today (for owners of the icon or deluxe editions) showing off how WWE and pop culture have reached a new apex with Bad Bunny and Logan Paul not only being in the ad – but in the game as well. Both are playable and in the case of Logan Paul, it’s his second playable game appearance and it feels like he’ll be in games for many years to come given how great he is already after only a few matches.

The trailer shows off the new WarGames match type – and this is a bit of wrestling history in game form as the match is over 35 years old and has never been in a game until now. John Cena is the game’s cover star and he takes the stage in the greatest showcase mode yet with players taking on the role of his opponents in classic matches throughout his 20 years WWE career – with some incredible twists and turns towards the end of the journey that have to be seen to be believed. WWE 2K23 launches on Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and PC via Steam on March 17 – but those who buy the deluxe and icon editions can enjoy it now.