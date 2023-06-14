WWE 2K23 Race to NXT Pack Available Now

Today, 2K has announced and released the Race to NXT Pack, which is the third of five DLC packs for WWE 2K23. The DLC is headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who was the first ever United States Champion, former King of the Ring, and is one of the toughest competitors ever. Four rising NXT Superstars join Race with Tony D’Angelo, Ivy Nile, Diamond Mine, Wendy Choo and Trick Williams. This also means players will see 50 new moves and taunts in the game and these can be used with any custom Superstar. Each one comes with their own MyFACTION card.

The DLC is available for individual purchase, or is considered part of the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition. For this month, MyFACTION is offering an event that pits “The Island” against “The Dungeon”. Through June 21, players can participate in a series of unique match-ups that is geared towards the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family against the Hart wrestling family. The payoff is an AMethyst Solo Sikoa card once complete. The Amethyst Token Market will officially open on June 16, which will be followed by a WWE Supercard-themed Live Event that provides an Amethyst Ricochet reward on June 17. There is also the Money in the Bank “Cash-In Collective” collection and a Live Event that provides an Amethyst Eddie Guerrero card, both on June 23. Finally, the Faction Wars ladder will be extended on June 23.

2K has stated the last two DLC packs will include Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19) and the Bad News U Pack (August 16). Both the WWE 2K23 Standard and Icon Editions are currently 33% off on Xbox through July 3, while the Deluxe Edition is also 33% via Xbox’s Deals with Gold on June 27 through July 3. PlayStation platforms will see the deal on June 21 through July 5. All editions on steam are 35% off starting on June 29 through July 13.

With this pack focusing one WWE Hall of Famer who has yet to officially grace the game and the NXT Superstars that should add a different element, this DLC will provide something fresh. This also allows those who don’t closely follow NXT to get acclimated with potential Superstars who may get their name called up to the main roster. Adding even more to a deep creation suite with additional moves and taunts will add to the already deep game that is WWE 2K23. You can check out our review of WWE 2K23 here.