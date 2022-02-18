WWE Walk It Out TikTok Challenge Begins for WWE 2K22

WWE’s rise on social media over the past decade has changed how their business operates and their latest social media endeavor has been TikTok. Today, that relationship has been taken to a new level with the Walk It Out Tik Tok Challenge in conjunction with the upcoming release of WWE 2K22. Players have until February 26 to recreate an in-game Superstar’s ring walkout and duet it with the original video to enter the contest. People can win a gold-plated PS5 console, a WWE 2K22 deluxe edition game, or a prize pack of WWE 2K22 merchandise. WWE 2K22 will be released on PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles and PC on March 11.

@wwe

Can you walk down the aisle like a #WWE Superstar? #Duet 1 of the 3 featured in-game entrances for a chance to win BIG! #WWE2K22 #ItHitsDifferent

♬ original sound – WWE