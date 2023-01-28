WWE’s Zelina Vega Debuts Juri-Inspired Ring Gear Alongside Street Fighter 6 Commentary

The history of pro wrestling within fighting games has gone on since pretty much the beginnings of the genre – with Zangief being the first big pro wrestling-themed fighter in a game. Since then, the pro wrestler-type has become a trope in fighters and we have seen crossovers for years in some form or fashion. The Street Fighter series has also had Alex and Andore replicating the Hogan vs. Andre WrestleMania III pose, a lucha-inspired wrestler joining the lineup in Street Fighter IV, and a lot of crossover work with AEW for Street Fighter V.

During WWE’s 2023 women’s Royal Rumble, Zelina Vega, who worked outside of WWE as Thea Trinidad, came out in Juri-inspired ring gear. She was impressive in the match and had a fighting game-style staredown with Xia Li on the apron that resembled a versus screen pose. She will be doing something that we haven’t seen in the series yet and joining the lineup of commentators for the game. There will be commentary from others in the fighting game community as well, but she is the first pro wrestler to get this kind of work and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out. Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2 for PS4, PS5,, Xbox Series consoles, and Steam.