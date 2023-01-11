Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct Announced for January 25

Xbox and Bethesda Softworks today announced their first livestream of 2023 to showcase upcoming titles.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, January 25. On that day, the developers of Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios will host a Developer_Direct livestream showcasing new gameplay for their upcoming titles. In total, players will get to see the next major Chapter update for The Elder Scrolls Online, gameplay for Forza Motorsport, PvP multiplayer in Minecraft Legends, and several minutes of gameplay for Redfall.

Viewers should go into the showcase knowing that Starfield will not be part of this livestream. Xbox and Bethesda intend on giving the game its own showcase at some point in the future. Considering the game is expected to launch in the first half of 2023, we hopefully won’t have to wait too long to see the game.

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct livestream goes live Wednesday, January 25 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. You’ll be able to watch it on Xbox’s or Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels.