Home » News » Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members on PC, iOS

Microsoft today announced a major expansion for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows 10 PCs and iOS phones and tablets.

Starting today, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Windows 10 devices and iOS phones and tablets can enjoy the benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming via a browser. Today marks the largest expansion for the service since it first launched for Android devices.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream over a hundred games to their devices without having to own an Xbox. To get started, simply open Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device and head to the Xbox Cloud Gaming page. Sign in or subscribe to get access to the library.

Adding more value to Xbox Cloud Gaming is the news that the service is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. Streaming is still limited to 1080p at 60fps, but you’ll still get the graphical benefits of the Xbox Series X.

Grab your PC or iOS device and get streaming.