Xbox Games With Gold Announced for October 2021

October is almost here and Microsoft has announced the month’s Games With Gold lineup – and it’s one of the most diverse in recent memory. The first half features Aaero on the Xbox One being available all month, while the Xbox 360 lineup for GWG gains Castlevania Harmony of Despair. This muitiplayer-centric title is something that uses existing assets quite well to craft a unique challenge in the series, and should play like a dream with the Xbox One or Xbox Series controllers. Aaero delivers an existing on-rails thrill ride and anyone who loves Rez or Child of Eden will be in for a treat.

From October 16-November 15, Xbox One and Series console owners will be able to get Hover, while October 16-31 sees Resident Evil Code Veronica X hit the service. Hover aims to offer up a open-world neon-soaked parkour adventure that evokes Jet Set Radio a bit visually, while Code Veronica remains one of the best original-style Resident Evil games in the franchise. It’s a diverse lineup and well-worth either an Xbox Live Gold subscription or a Game Pass Ultimate sub.