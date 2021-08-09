Xbox Gamescom 2021 Stream to Take Place on August 24

Xbox today revealed when they’ll be hosting their annual gamescom stream.

August is typically an exciting month for gaming thanks to the annual gamescom conference held in Cologne, Germany. The largest gaming event in the world, gamescom typically draws in hundreds of thousands of people. However, much like last year, gamescom 2021 will be an entirely digital event due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Just because its virtual though it doesn’t mean the publishers won’t be bringing their A-game.

Xbox will kick off the event on August 24 at 10am PT with their official gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream. Players can expect in-depth updates from some of the previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some third-party titles. No details on what exact games will be there, but titles like Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, and Dying Light 2 are all potential possibilities.

gamescom 2021 officially kicks off the next day, August 25. At 11am PT, Geoff Keighley will host gamescom: Opening Night Live, which will feature a number of announcements and reveals not present during the Xbox Stream.

Be sure to check back on August 24 for all the news out of the Xbox Stream.