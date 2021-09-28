Xbox Series X|S gets Dolby Vision Gaming Support

Microsoft and Xbox today released an update that brings the much-hyped Dolby Vision to the Xbox Series X|S.

Announced in 2020 and available as part of the test program since May, Dolby Vision is a new form of HDR support available for Xbox Series X|S players. While the consoles support and will continue to support HDR10, Microsoft intends on fully utilizing the new feature by implementing it into more than 100 HDR titles currently available on the platform. Dolby Vision should result in brighter highlights, shaper contrast, and more vivid colors, according to Microsoft.

The release of Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S marks the first time the feature has been available on consoles. It’s compatible with a wide array of Xbox Series X|S consoles, including raytracing, Variable Refresh Rate, and 120fps. Of course, you will need a compatible Dolby Vision TV to take advantage of the technology. As of right now, Dolby Vision is supported in 10 games:

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

DIRT 5

F1 2021

Gears 5

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metro Exodus

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Psychonauts 2

No word yet on when or if Dolby Vision support for gaming will make its way to PS5.