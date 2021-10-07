Xbox Unveils 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox is ringing in its 20th anniversary with a very special controller filled with Xbox nostalgia.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller oozes classic Xbox with a translucent green reminiscent of the original Xbox debug kits. That green, coupled with the green Xbox button, makes the controller feel very nostalgic. The design is rounded off by a translucent black finish that let’s you gaze through and see the controller’s internals. Upon connecting the controller to an Xbox Series X|S console, you’ll automatically unlock an exclusive 20th Anniversary dynamic background. You can even share it with friends by connecting the controller to their console.

Like all other Xbox Wireless Controllers, this special edition contains all the features found on other variants. These include the improved ergonomics, cross-device connectivity, the Share button, and reduced latency. You can pick it up on November 15 for $69.99. In addition, the company is also selling a 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset that launches November 15 for $69.99.