Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Announced, Releasing This September

For fans of the Xenoblade series, not only was the closing segment of today’s Nintendo Direct a pleaser, its trailer was certainly something to chew over. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been officially announced and for those well accustomed to the backstory and lore of both the original 2010 Wii game and its direct 2017 Switch follow-up, its reveal trailer offered plenty of references to the past two games. Enough to get the wild theories going on how this latest entry continues the story.

How, if at all, the latest instalment in MonolithSoft’s decade-old JRPG series, ties into the events of those two games, will be a fascinating one. Regardless, the series’ knack for putting players into a vast, colossal world to explore looks to be a given, at the very least. Fans don’t have to wait long to see if any (or all) of their theories turn out to be correct, as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases for the Switch this September.