XIII Remake Getting Major Overhaul in Upcoming Update

2020’s remake of the occult, cel-shaded first-person shooter XIII is getting what the game’s own publisher Microids describes as a “major update” this coming September. The remake was, to use more polite words, a severely underwhelming title when it originally released across PS4, Xbox One & PC. A game riddled with performance issues, hostile foes lacking any semblance of intelligence and weapons lacking any satisfying punch, to name a few. But credit to Microids for taking another stab at the game — hoping to make amends for what they themselves describe as a game that “did not reach players’ expected quality standards”.

Interestingly though, it would appear the remake’s original developer PlayMagic, have been booted off the project. Or at least, the responsibility of salvaging the remake of XIII, now falls on an entirely separate studio — France-based Tower Five. Among the updates promised include an improved art-style, user inter-face and sound design. The game, now coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, also aims to target 60FPS, while the much-promised Switch version, will be locked to 30FPS. An online mutiplayer mode will also come bundled in with this update. Anyone who purchased the original incarnation of the remake on either PS4, Xbox One or PC, will receive the update for free when it’s made available on September 13 — the same day the game’s Switch version all releases.