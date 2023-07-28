Yakuza: Like a Dragon Goes DRM-Free for GOG Release, Gets Launch Discount

Recently, the Yakuza series hit the PC for the first time in DRM-free form via GOG. Now, the second-newest release in the series is available to enjoy on PC without having to be online or have DRM impede the experience in any way. the second-newest release in the series is available to enjoy on PC without having to be online or have DRM impede the experience in any way. While most of the franchise has been a beat-em-up, Like a Dragon was the first entry to really mix things up a ton thanks to it featuring Ichiban Kasuga as its main character – a charismatic, but low-ranking yakuza member who loves JRPGs like Dragon Quest and as a result, fights in turn-based battles with flashy attacks.

This 2020 release was one that stood out a ton due to its bolder colors for the cover/key art as well – you don’t see yellow used a lot and Kasuga’s charismatic face and bold hairstyle along with the electrified baseball bat, made for a striking image that made the game stand out even for someone who hadn’t played the series before. As a Yakuza/Like a Dragon game, it’s one of the best starting points due to it being a largely standalone story and one that takes place in a modern-day setting, while the turn-based combat means that in its own way, it’s actually one of the best turn-based RPGs on the market since that sub-genre of RPG is now a niche in the grand scheme of RPGs with action RPGs taking over. It’s a very modern-feeling and looking throwback in that regard.

Like any good JRPG, Ichiban has to build up a party and does so well people like a rogue cop, a homeless former nurse, and a hostess who fill different roles like brawlers and healers while Ichiban himself is more of an all-arounder. Series traditions like using the battlefield to take out foes are kept intact, so while the game is now turn-based, you don’t lose out on being able to suplex bikes onto foes or just beat them up with random streets signs and umbrellas. There’s also an in-depth job system with over 19 jobs to work with – so if you want to kick a bunch of booty as a musician or act as a bodyguard for the arty, you can do so. The hero edition of the game includes the base game, job set DLC, and management mode – however, the DRM-free version does remove the Pachislot minigame and its associated DLC. Buying it at launch has a ncie benefit because it’s half-off – taking the game down to only $35 on day one in this form.